GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 59, Rampart 34
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A staggering 12 players scored for Fountain-Fort Carson as the team claimed its fourth straight win and a 5A/4A CSML victory.
Samiyah Worrell and Danae Christensen had 11 points each to lead the Trojans (15-4, 7-1).
Rampart falls to 3-17 and 2-7 in league play.
Mesa Ridge 71, Woodland Park 39
At Woodland Park: In her highest-scoring game of 2019, Mesa Ridge’s Serin Dunne led the Grizzlies to their 13th straight win with 30 points.
Angelina Jackson was second on the team with 15 points for Mesa Ridge (16-3, 13-0 4A CSML), followed by a pair of 10-point performances by Jada Thompson and Monet Hubbard.
Woodland Park is 6-14 and 5-8 in league play.
The Classical Academy 64, Mitchell 10
Canon City 70, Elizabeth 26
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 69, Widefield 60
At Harrison: Down by five at the half, Harrison outscored Widefield 24-11 in the third to create the eventual game-winning gap in a 4A CSML clash.
Harrison leads the league at 16-4 overall and 12-1 in league play. The Gladiators are 10-9 and 7-5 in CSML.
The Classical Academy 68, Mitchell 52
At Mitchell: The Titans claimed their seventh-straight win in a 4A CSML victory over Mitchell behind a career-high 19 points by sophomore Kobe Katayama.
Kade Walker was second on the team with 16 points, Micah Lamberth added 11, and Jackson Tanton scored 10 for TCA (14-5, 10-2).
Mitchell falls to 4-15 and 1-11 in the CSML.
Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Rampart 49
At Rampart: Rampart kept it close through the first half, but Fountain-Fort Carson found its spark, outscoring the Rams 23-8 in the third quarter on the way to a 5A/4A CSML victory.
Rampart (2-18, 0-9) finished with three players in double figures led by Brandon Sanger with 18 points. Cale Cormaney followed with 13 and KJ Stewart had 10.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 14-5 and undefeated in league play.
Elizabeth 61, Canon City 48
Kiowa 54, Pikes Peak Christian 51
ICE HOCKEY
Glenwood Springs 3, Coronado 0
At Sertich: The Cougars were outschot 49-26 against Glenwood Springs in a nonconference game, but Coronado’s Marc Godec put in work in goal, stopping 46 shots.