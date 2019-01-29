Just days after being placed on life support for a life-threatening illness, conversations have shifted from Schafer Reichart’s survival to recovery, according to a family member’s post on Facebook.
“Flu and strep caused toxic shock syndrome,” the Facebook post by Lydia Debelak said. “Toxins in Schafer’s blood stream went to a sepsis state. Complications were respiratory failure, kidney failure and heart failure.”
He remains on a ventilator and dialysis, but the life-support machine pumping his heart was removed over the weekend.
“Conversations and tone has shifted from survival to recovery,” the post read. “We are grateful for the progress and ready to engage in this long road to recovery.”
A Facebook post from Debelak on Sunday stated Reichart is off all blood pressure medication and the week ahead will include decreasing the ventilator little by little to strengthen his lungs and remove the fluid build up from the pneumonia. Reichart has been sedated since arriving at Children's Hospital, according to a post.
Reichart was transferred from the cardiac ICU to the pediatric ICU at Children’s Hospital on Saturday, three days after being airlifted to Denver.
In the days following his admittance to Children’s Hospital more than $20,000 has been raised by 187 people for the Reichart family on Schafer’s GoFundMe page and 3,300 people are following his progress in a private Facebook group.
Over the weekend the Rampart and Doherty basketball teams, coaches and student sections wore red for Reichart because of his love for Ohio State. Since, former Ohio State basketball players including Shannon Scott, Sam Thompson and Deshaun Thomas have sent Reichart get well videos on Facebook.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 56, Canon City 46
At The Classical Academy: TCA trailed Canon City by one heading into the fourth quarter, but the Titans outscored the Tigers (9-8, 5-5) 18-7 in the final frame to clinch the 4A CSML victory.
Kade Walker led TCA (11-5, 7-2) with 19 points, Micah Lamberth had 17.
Cheyenne Mountain 86, Falcon 52
At Falcon: The Indians had four scorers finish in double figures, led by Javonte Johnson with 23 points, and Jaedn Harrison with 17. Nicholas Bassett had 17 and Will Louis finished with 10 as Cheyenne Mountain (14-3, 6-2) took down Falcon in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
The Falcons fall to 3-14 and 1-7 in league play.
Widefield 84, Woodland Park 57
Harrison 75, Elizabeth 54
Sierra 65, Mesa Ridge 55
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 67, Sierra 56
At Sierra: Mesa Ridge captured its 10th straight win behind Serin Dunne’s 28 points and a fast start in the 4A CSML clash.
The Grizzlies outscored Sierra 20-10 in the first quarter, but Sierra battled back in the fourth, outscoring Mesa Ridge 21-13.
Angelina Jackson scored 12 points for the Grizzlies (13-3, 10-0), and Kylie Lenberg pulled down 14 rebounds.
The loss breaks a five-game winning streak for Sierra (11-6, 7-3).
Falcon 40, Cheyenne Mountain 31
The Classical Academy 57, Canon City 51