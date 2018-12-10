BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pikes Peak Christian 56, Colorado Springs School 45
At CSS: Pikes Peak Christian racked up a 32-18 lead over CSS in the first half and didn’t look back from there in a nonconference win over the Kodiaks.
ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 2, Rampart 1
At Sertich Ice Arena: Austin Vatland played hero Monday with a third-period game-winning goal for the Spartans.
Doherty scored two unanswered for the win after Rampart’s Michael Barber scored a power play goal early in the first period to take the lead.
Eric Bucholz stopped 47 of 48 shots for the Spartans. Colby Carden had 33 saves for Rampart.
Doherty (4-0-1) remains undefeated in the Apex Conference. Rampart is 1-1.
Pine Creek 10, Air Academy 0
At Air Force Academy: Nine different Eagles found the back of the net as Pine Creek claimed a lopsided win over Air Academy.
Pine Creek outshot the Kadets 43-6, and held Air Academy without a shot in the first period. Pine Creek’s Jonathan Cole scored twice, Trevor Porter had three assists, and Alexander Brooks had a goal and two assists.