SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 10, Ponderosa 5
At Parker: Sami Edwards continued her torrid start from the plate to start the season by going 4 for 5 with a double and a home run, helping Discovery Canyon (1-3) past Ponderosa for the Thunder’s first win of the season Monday.
The senior boosted her average to .692 (9 for 13) with four extra-base hits.
Kayden Rogers doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Discovery Canyon, which grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed.
After Ponderosa trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning, the Thunder broke it open with a four-run fifth, highlighted by Edwards’ two-run home run and a two-run double by Isabelle Murphy.
Falcon 13, Pueblo Centennial 6
At Runyon Field: Madi Robertson went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, and Falcon broke open a close game with a seven-run, fifth-inning outburst as the Falcons (4-3) dealt Pueblo Centennial (7-1) its first loss.
Taylor Striebel went the distance for Falcon – which took a 2-0 lead in the first inning – scattering seven hits and striking out 10 batters.
Striebel and Kylie Vandewege drove in two runs apiece to pace the Falcons’ 15-hit attack.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Mesa Ridge 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Grace Gustafson’s run-scoring single in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Cheyenne Mountain (3-3) past Mesa Ridge (4-4) to end the Grizzlies’ three-game winning streak.
Gustafson also had an RBI single in a two-run first inning, but the Grizzlies tied the game in the third on a sacrifice bunt by Isabella Quintana followed by Katrina Robertson run-scoring double.
Katelyn Ralston got the win for the Indians, going the distance and not allowing an earned run while striking out nine.
Woodland Park 15, Florence 5 (5 innings)
At Woodland Park: Dani Thrailkill had two hits and a team-high three RBIs, Angelina Woods went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Woodland Park (1-6) took advantage of 11 walks and scored in every inning to beat Florence and snap a season-opening six-game skid.
Gabby Cox pitched four hitless innings for the Panthers, allowing four walks and one earned run.
Doherty 11, Coronado 8
At Doherty: Angelina LoCricchio finished a homer shy of a cycle with five RBIs, and her two-run double highlighted a three-run rally in the sixth inning as Doherty (3-5, 2-1 5A Colorado Springs Metro League) topped Coronado (3-5, 1-2).
Delanie Baker pitched a complete game for the Spartans, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks and also went 2 for 2 from the plate.
Savanah Starr went 4 for 4 to pace Coronado. Her two-run home run in the fifth gave the Cougars an 8-6 lead. Julie Callan also homered for the Cougars as part of a 3-for-3 effort.
Pine Creek 15, Liberty 0 (4 innings)
At Pine Creek: Kennedy Johnson, Lourdes Martinez, Leah Passafiume and Katie Spieth drove in three runs each as Pine Creek put away Liberty early with a 12-run first inning in a league win over the Lancers.
Passafiume and Brooke Linden each tossed two shutout innings for Pine Creek (2-3, 2-0 5A CS Metro).
Alexandrea Arronte and Kayleigh Clarke-Nash had hits for Liberty (1-5, 1-2).
Weld Central 9, Elizabeth 8
At Weld Central: Chandler Campbell’s two-run double in the seventh gave Elizabeth (2-6) a two-run lead, but the Cardinals couldn’t close it out as Weld Central rallied for three runs for the walk-off victory.
BOYS’ GOLF
Kadet Invitational
At Eisenhower Golf Club: Palmer Ridge edged Liberty by one stroke to win team honors, while Liberty’s Lucas Howell shot the day’s best score with a 73.
Tri-Peaks League
At Hollydot Golf Course: Peter Stinar (77), Luke Calvin (83) and R.J. Davis (89) finished fifth, seventh and 10th, respectively, helping St. Mary’s to a second-place team finish behind La Junta.
Christian Mack of Manitou Springs barely missed out of medal contention, carding a round of 90 to finish in a tie for 11th place.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 10, Smoky Hill 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Defending state champion Palmer Ridge (2-0) dominated from the start, racking up seven goals in the first half in a blowout of Smoky Hill.
Action will be much closer Tuesday when the Bears travel to Denver to play perennial state power Colorado Academy.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Falcon 1
At Liberty: Liberty (2-0) remained undefeated on the young season, winning the last two sets to pull away from Falcon.
The Lancers won the first set, 25-18, before the Falcons (0-3) evened the match with a 25-20 win.
Pueblo Central 3, Ellicott 2
At Pueblo Central: Pueblo Central (1-2) denied Ellicott (0-4) its first win of the season, rallying to force a decisive fifth set and prevailing, 15-8.
The Thunderhawks fell behind after dropping the first set, 25-21, but won the next two by scores of 25-23 and 25-16.
The Wildcats evened the match with a 25-11 verdict in the fourth set.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Doherty 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Dominic Manzo, Vaughn Biggs and Benji Troutman all notched straight-set victories in singles play, and Doherty didn’t drop a set in doubles action as well as the Spartans swept the Rangers.
