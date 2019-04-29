GIRLS’ GOLF
Lady Spartan Invitational
At Colorado Springs Country Club: Christina Cheng of Discovery Canyon carded a 12-over-par 83 to claim top medalist honors at the Lady Spartan Invitational.
She finished two shots better than Kalai Hamlin of Lewis-Palmer and three clear of Palmer Ridge’s Ashlee Sample.
Palmer Ridge won the team title, holding off Coronado by only two shots. Palmer finished just three strokes off the pace.
Charlotte Cliatt of Palmer, Fountain-Fort Carson’s Teandra Omans and Kate Griffin of Coronado finished in a fourth-place tie after recording rounds of 87.
Also, Sarah Bentley of Mesa Ridge and Kat Kachel of Doherty tied for seventh at 92, while Rampart’s Alex Hill and Kenzie Fontana of TCA had rounds of 93, good for a tie for ninth.
BASEBALL
Coronado 14, Mesa Ridge 4 (5 innings)
At Coronado: Nolan Daniels drove in three runs, while Lance Miller, Peter Martin and Hunter Fields added two each as Coronado built a big lead early and cruised past Mesa Ridge.
The Cougars (8-9) were helped by six walks and eight errors.
Jared Volcic went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Grizzlies (3-17), who trailed 10-0 in the second inning.
F-FC 14, Vista Ridge 4 (5 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Casey Thibault went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and struck out seven in a complete-game six hitter as Fountain-Fort Carson pulled away from Vista Ridge.
Joseph Flores had three RBIs for the Trojans (10-8), who took the lead for good with a four-run third and plated 13 runs over the final three innings.
With the loss, the Wolves fell to 2-13.
ECA 16, Elbert 1 (4 innings)
At El Pomar: Daniel Perry and Andrew DeRuiter each drove in three runs as Evangelical Christian Academy scored 15 unanswered runs in a league rout of Elbert to stop a three-game losing streak.
DeRuiter added a complete-game effort on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out seven for the Eagles (9-7, 5-1 1A District 2).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer 10, Vista Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer (7-5-2, 4-2 4A/5A Pikes Peak) rolled past Vista Ridge (2-11, 0-5) ahead of Tuesday’s regular-season finale against league-leading Air Academy.
Vanguard 5, Pueblo Central 0
At The Vanguard School: Vanguard set the tone with two goals in the first half, then added three more in the second as the Coursers (9-3) won their sixth straight.
Salida 6, CSS 0
At Colorado Springs School: Laura Pelino scored four goals as Salida dominated Colorado Springs School (4-8) in a nonleague game.