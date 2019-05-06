GIRLS’ GOLF
4A Region 1
At Kissing Camels Golf Course: Kate Griffin shot a 9-over 80 and finished second overall after losing a sudden-death playoff on the second extra hole, and two of her teammates recorded top-10 finishes as Coronado won its second consecutive regional title.
Anika Hagen placed in a tie for fifth overall with an 85, while Hannah Burgess with a 91 as the Cougars finished at 258, 11 shots better than runner-up Vista Peak.
Griffin, a junior, was bidding to become a two-sport region champ after the Colorado Springs School student won the No. 2 singles title at the recently held 3A Region 6 tennis event at Memorial Park.
Two teams and 13 individuals not on teams, to make 84 total qualifiers, clinched spots for the 4A state tournament, May 20-21 at Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor.
Other Pikes Peak region individuals who qualified were Milan Katalin of Cheyenne Mountain (90), Mesa Ridge’s Sarah Bentley (98), Grace Samuelson of Cheyenne Mountain (99), Layne Reed of Mesa Ridge (99), Mitchell’s Miranda Baumgarten (102), Caitlyn Agurkis of Mesa Ridge (102) and Mesa Ridge’s Annabelle Flores (103).
5A Southern
At Foothills Golf Course: Charlotte Cliatt of Palmer fired a 4-over-par 76 to place third overall, and Doherty’s Kat Kachel carded an 85 for an 11th-place finish as both qualified for the upcoming 5A state tournament at Harmony Golf Club in Timnath.
5A Central
At Kennedy Golf Course: Rampart’s Alex Hill shot an 88 and finished as a first alternate after losing a playoff for the last spot.
5A Northern
At Aurora Hills Golf Course: Teandra Omans of Fountain-Fort Carson clinched an individual state berth after shooting a 91.
3A Region 2
At CommonGround Golf Course: Leanne Telle of Colorado Springs Christian School placed second overall with a round of 80 to clinch a berth in the upcoming 3A state tournament at Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle.
Also qualifying were Elizabeth’s Abby Vogl and Ashley Gerczynsky, who shot 89 and 109, respectively, and Corinne Logeman of St. Mary’s, who had a 112.
BASEBALL
CSCS 8, Bruce Randolph 3
At Mountain Lion Park: Joe Washburn’s two-run double in the fourth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and put Colorado Springs Christian School in front for good in a nonleague win over Bruce Randolph.
Hunter McWilliams added a double, triple and RBI for the Lions (9-11).
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Aaron Berkhoff hit a three-run home run to highlight a four-run second inning, and Devin Dodson pitched effectively into the sixth inning as Cheyenne Mountain pulled away from Lewis-Palmer.
Dodson struck out eight and allowed only two runs in 5 1-3 innings for the Indians (19-2, 13-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak), who will try for an undefeated league season by beating the Rangers (14-8, 9-4) again on Thursday.
Hayden Ambuehl and Tommy Fiocchi had two hits each for Lewis-Palmer
Air Academy 14, Falcon 0 (6 innings)
At Falcon: Bo Powers tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out five, and Kane Daniluk drove in five runs in Air Academy’s run-rule-shortened win over Falcon.
Carter Wood added four RBIs for the Kadets (12-10, 7-6 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Conor Thiele had two hits for Falcon (7-14, 4-9)
Pueblo County 13, Discovery Canyon 2 (6 innings)
At Discovery Canyon: Josh Biddle struck out 11 in six innings, and Pueblo County banged out five home runs as the Hornets scored in bunches late to pull away from Discovery Canyon in nonleague action.
The Hornets (11-9) scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to turn a 3-1 game into a rout.
The loss dropped Discovery Canyon to 10-9.
Vista Ridge 6, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: Vista Ridge rallied for five runs in the seventh inning, taking advantage of six walks and a hit batsman, to overcome an early three-run deficit.
The Wolves (3-15, 2-9 4A/5A Pikes Peak) managed only three hits but were beneficiaries of 13 walks. Elijah Trujillo had two RBIs for Vista Ridge.
Tyler Hallada, Nate Blume and Kaden Levi had RBIs in a three-run first inning as Sand Creek (6-14, 1-10) took an early lead.
ECA 11, Longmont Christian 1
Cornerstone Christian 10, ECA 0
At Westminster: Andrew Bronson and Daniel Perry each drove in two runs in a win over Longmont Christian, but Evangelical Christian (10-8) managed only two hits in a loss to Cornerstone Christian in 1A District 2 tournament action.