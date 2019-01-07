ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy 8, Coronado 0
At Sertich: Katy Cooley stopped 25 shots for her first shutout and Air Academy’s first win of the year.
Her efforts in net were aided by Jacob Sparr, who scored twice for the Kadets, while six other players found the back of the net in the win. William MacGuire scored a goal and had three assists to lead the team in points. Vince Primavera scored and had two helpers.
Air Academy (1-3) outshot Coronado 46-25. The Cougars are 1-4.
Rampart 3, Chatfield 3 (OT)
At Edge-West: Braden Overholt, Ethan Meyer and Cameron Sykes all scored for the Rams, but Rampart couldn’t find the net in overtime as the team settled for a nonconference tie against Chatfield.
Colby Carden stopped 18 shots for Rampart (2-4-1).
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Sierra 84, Mitchell 35
WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson 66, Palmer 0