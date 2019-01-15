BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 81, Sand Creek 79

At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain clinched a narrow back-and-forth victory over Sand Creek in front of a crowd of supporters holding handmade signs celebrating the life of senior center Kendall Robinson, who died over the weekend.

Trailing Sand Creek (4-9, 0-4 5A/4A PPAC) by six heading into the second quarter the Indians (11-2, 3-1 5A/4A PPAC) picked up the pace, outscoring the Scorpions 25-12 in the second. Their seven-point lead helped them to hang on in the second half as Sand Creek outscored Cheyenne Mountain 43-38.

+2 
01_14_19 cm bball0525.jpg
Caption +

Cheyenne Mountain players stand for a moment of silence before their game against Sand Creek for senior player Kendall Robinson who died Saturday. Robinson was a center for the varsity team. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Show MoreShow Less

Javonte Johnson poured in 31 points to lead Cheyenne Mountain. Jaedn Jarrison added 18 and Nicholas Bassett had 14.

See more photos from the Cheyenne Mountain-Sand Creek game.

Lewis-Palmer 62, Discovery Canyon 44

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder led a narrow one-point lead at the end of the first, but Lewis-Palmer controlled from there in a 5A/4A PPAC win.

Meet this week's Peak Performer and get other local updates: GazettePreps.com.

Jaxon Smith led Discovery Canyon (5-8, 1-3 PPAC) with 14 points, Daryn Whisman had 11. Lewis-Palmer remains undefeated.

Vista Ridge 52, Palmer Ridge 37

At Vista Ridge: Payton Kaiser scored a season-high 25 points in a 5A/4A PPAC victory. Trey Fowler followed with 12 points and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.

The Wolves (6-7) have won two in a row and are 3-1 in league play. Palmer Ridge falls to 4-9 overall and 1-3 in PPAC.

Air Academy 68, Falcon 60

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Sand Creek 63, Cheyenne Mountain 62

At Cheyenne Mountain: After a slow first start Sand Creek put up an impressive comeback in the second half, making up a 13-point deficit to claim a one-point 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain.

The Scorpions (8-4, 1-2) scored 26 points in the final frame for the win. Nikki Derrell made a free throw with less than two minutes to go for the game-winning point.

Cheyenne Mountain falls to 4-8 and 1-3 in league play.

Doherty 56, Columbine 49

At Wasson: Freshman Payton Sterk led Doherty with 18 points as the Spartans claimed their fifth straight win.

Aujanna Latimer followed with 13 points and nearly completed a double-double with eight rebounds. Brionna Mcbride had seven steals for Doherty (8-6), leading the team which had 13 total takeaways.

Air Academy 63, Falcon 38

Discovery Canyon 51, Lewis-Palmer 35

Palmer Ridge 63, Vista Ridge 30

Tags

Preps Editor

Load comments