BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 81, Sand Creek 79
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain clinched a narrow back-and-forth victory over Sand Creek in front of a crowd of supporters holding handmade signs celebrating the life of senior center Kendall Robinson, who died over the weekend.
Trailing Sand Creek (4-9, 0-4 5A/4A PPAC) by six heading into the second quarter the Indians (11-2, 3-1 5A/4A PPAC) picked up the pace, outscoring the Scorpions 25-12 in the second. Their seven-point lead helped them to hang on in the second half as Sand Creek outscored Cheyenne Mountain 43-38.
Javonte Johnson poured in 31 points to lead Cheyenne Mountain. Jaedn Jarrison added 18 and Nicholas Bassett had 14.
Lewis-Palmer 62, Discovery Canyon 44
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder led a narrow one-point lead at the end of the first, but Lewis-Palmer controlled from there in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Jaxon Smith led Discovery Canyon (5-8, 1-3 PPAC) with 14 points, Daryn Whisman had 11. Lewis-Palmer remains undefeated.
Vista Ridge 52, Palmer Ridge 37
At Vista Ridge: Payton Kaiser scored a season-high 25 points in a 5A/4A PPAC victory. Trey Fowler followed with 12 points and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.
The Wolves (6-7) have won two in a row and are 3-1 in league play. Palmer Ridge falls to 4-9 overall and 1-3 in PPAC.
Air Academy 68, Falcon 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 63, Cheyenne Mountain 62
At Cheyenne Mountain: After a slow first start Sand Creek put up an impressive comeback in the second half, making up a 13-point deficit to claim a one-point 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain.
The Scorpions (8-4, 1-2) scored 26 points in the final frame for the win. Nikki Derrell made a free throw with less than two minutes to go for the game-winning point.
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 4-8 and 1-3 in league play.
Doherty 56, Columbine 49
At Wasson: Freshman Payton Sterk led Doherty with 18 points as the Spartans claimed their fifth straight win.
Aujanna Latimer followed with 13 points and nearly completed a double-double with eight rebounds. Brionna Mcbride had seven steals for Doherty (8-6), leading the team which had 13 total takeaways.
Air Academy 63, Falcon 38
Discovery Canyon 51, Lewis-Palmer 35
Palmer Ridge 63, Vista Ridge 30