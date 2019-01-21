GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 52, Lewis-Palmer 27
At Air Academy: The Kadets claimed a dominant win over Lewis-Palmer to extend their season-long winning streak to 13 games.
Lewis-Palmer falls to 5-10 and 3-3 in 5A/4A PPAC.
Discovery Canyon 49, Sand Creek 47
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon eked by Sand Creek, outscoring the Scorpions 13-11 in the fourth to close out a back-and-forth 5A/4A PPAC clash.
The Thunder are ranked second in the league at 5-1 and 9-6 overall. Sand Creek falls to 9-5 and 2-3 in league play.
Mountain Vista 66, Fountain-Fort Carson 59
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Samiyah Worrell scored 26 of Fountain-Fort Carson’s 59 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Mountain Vista in a nonconference game.
Worrell flirted with a double-double, pulling down seven rebounds. Danae Christensen was second on the team in scoring with 12 points.
The Trojans are 11-4.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista 72, Fountain-Fort Carson 63
At Mountain Vista: The Trojans got off to a hot start, leading Mountain Vista by 10 after the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles bounced back to take the lead before halftime and didn’t look back from there.
The nonconference loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Trojans (10-5)