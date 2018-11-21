Main street and Wall Street are finally seeing eye to eye when it comes to stock investing.
After going all in on equities for most of the year, individual investors bailed amid the October sell-off, raising cash at the fastest pace in three years, according to data from Charles Schwab. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs data showed hedge funds kept trimming stocks, with clients’ net exposure falling to the lowest level since November 2016.
The concerted action highlights a broad deterioration in sentiment as stocks have erased about $3 trillion in value from the September peak, sending the S&P 500 toward one of its worst years since the bull market began in 2009. While concerns over global trade, interest rates and earnings are unlikely to go away soon, mounting pessimism strikes some as a necessary precursor to a recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent as of 9:45 a.m. in New York on Wednesday.
“Now the question is, can we get out of it?” said Joseph Saluzzi, Themis Trading partner and co-head of equity trading. “Some investors may begin to get scared by this type of move. If they pull back more, the market can exacerbate the downtrend and get to a value spot.”
Cash as a percentage of assets among Schwab clients surged in October to 11.1 percent from a record low of 10.3 percent. Last time retail investors flocked to cash like this was in August 2015, when the S&P 500 was mired in a 10 percent correction. Back then, the index fell another month before staging a rally.
Unlike individual investors, hedge funds turned defensive after the February rout. Partly because of that cautious posture, money managers had largely resisted selling in the early part of this sell-off, before giving up.
This month, they’re unwinding positions in favored stocks such as technology. Hedge funds, which dove back to tech at the end of October, have turned net sellers again, with the group accounting for more pressure than in other major industries, client data from Goldman Sachs showed.