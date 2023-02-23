By Leroy Leo

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that missed Wall Street expectations in part due to a newly-disclosed royalty payment to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) related to development of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, and higher costs.

Moderna shares were down about 8% in afternoon trading after the company posted a profit of $3.61 per share, well below analysts' estimates of $4.68, according to Refinitiv data.

The U.S. biotech company reaffirmed its 2023 COVID vaccine sales forecast of $5 billion, but outlined new costs for this year including a low-single-digit royalty payment to the NIH on future COVID vaccines sales.

The company now foresees around $6 billion in expenses this year, including planned investments of $4.5 billion on research and development.

The sales forecast implies a "possible EPS net loss" this year compared to the huge profit its COVID vaccines drove during its peak, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a note.

However, there is a potential for positive cash flow this year if Moderna is able to get more advanced purchase agreements for its COVID shots, Yee said. Moderna expects additional sales from markets including the United States, Europe and Japan.

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh also said the company could have "negative earnings" in 2023, putting the share price at risk this year and next.

Moderna's fourth quarter net profit was below expectations because it had paid a catch-up royalty of around $400 million to the NIH related to a long-standing patent rights dispute over the COVID-19 vaccine, its lone marketed product. The agreement for a payment was set in December and the company had not previously disclosed it.

Moderna's quarterly profit also took a hit from over $950 million in write-downs and charges related to surplus inventory, cancellations and a shift to Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters in many countries.

Sales of the vaccine were expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022 as much global demand for initial shots and boosters has been met, while governments and other agencies cut purchases.

Rival Pfizer Inc had also forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its COVID-19 products, saying it sees 2023 as a transition year for the products before potentially returning to growth in 2024.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo, and Patrick Wingrove in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)