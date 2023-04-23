Pirates 2, Reds 0

Pittsburgh: Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.

The surprising Pirates moved into first place in the NL Central and have the top record in the National League for the franchise’s best start since 1992.

It was the most strikeouts for Velasquez since May 10, 2018, when he had 12 for the Phillies against the Giants. He allowed two hits and walked two.

David Bednar struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save, finishing a four-hitter.

Hunter Greene pitched six innings of one-run ball for the Reds, who have dropped six in a row.

Orioles 2, Tigers 1

Baltimore: Adam Frazier dashed home on Mason Englert’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles their sixth straight victory on Sunday.

The Orioles won for the 10th time in 12 games, this time on a day when Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez retired the first 20 Baltimore hitters.

Keegan Akin kept the Tigers off the scoreboard in the top of 10th, and Englert was unable to do the same in the bottom half. Frazier pinch-ran as the automatic runner and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. He scored when Englert’s first pitch to Jorge Mateo skipped away.

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx

Team xx, team xx

xxxx xxx xx xxxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxx xxxxx xxxxxxx x xx