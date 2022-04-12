Red Sox 5, Tigers 3
Detroit: Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as Boston overcame a three-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Detroit's Spencer Torkelson, the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start. The ball dropped in right-center, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.
Guardians 10, Reds 5
Cincinnati: José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and Cleveland spoiled Cincinnati's home opener with a win.
Kwan had a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.
Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.
White Sox 3, Mariners 2
Chicago: Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox over Seattle in their home opener and extended their winning streak to three.
Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.
Reynaldo López (1-0) relieved left-hander Bennett Souza with two outs and two on in the fifth and threw a fastball past Haniger for a called third strike.
Brash, a 23-year-old native of Kingston, Ontario, hadn’t pitched above Double-A prior to Tuesday. Brash relied on a sweeping knuckle-curve and a fastball clocked as high as 99.2 mph, on a first-inning pitch to José Abreu. Brash threw 51 knuck-curves, 30 fastballs and four changeups.
Cubs 2, Pirates 1
Pittsburgh: Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and Chicago spoiled Pittsburgh’s home opener.
Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month.
Smyly (1-0) permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.
The Pirates got their only run on Bryan Reynolds’ homer against Mychal Givens in the eighth.
David Robertson worked a perfect ninth for his second save.
Ian Happ had two hits for Chicago. He is 7 for 10 in three games so far this season.
Rays 9, Athletics 8, 10 inn.
St. Petersburg, Fla.: Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay's two-run 10th inning.
Wander Franco started the Tampa Bay 10th with an RBI double off Lou Trivino (0-1). Josh Lowe was walked intentionally with two out, and Margot then lined his clutch hit down the left-field line.
Billy McKinney's leadoff single off Ryan Thompson (1-0) in the 10th put Oakland ahead 8-7.
Mets 2, Phillies 0
Philadelphia: Tylor Megill delivered his second straight scoreless start for the Mets and Brandon Nimmo homered.
Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets, who recovered from blowing a four-run lead in the eighth inning against Philadelphia on Monday night to snap a two-game skid.
After throwing five shutout innings to win on opening day at Washington, Megill outpitched Zack Wheeler (0-1). Megill gave up just three hits, walked none and struck out five.
Brewers 5, Orioles 4
Baltimore: Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth.
Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore.
McCutchen had three RBIs, and Willy Adames scored three runs for the Brewers.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0
New York: Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading New York over Toronto.
New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) into the right-center field seats in the second inning, Hicks' first home run since last April 30.
Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays' offense that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.
Aroldis Chapman, throwing at up to 100.8 mph struck out two in the ninth.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a 116.2 mph sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Angels 4, Marlins 3
Anaheim, Calif.: Pinch-runner Tyler Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi's grounder in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles swept a two-game interleague series with a victory over Miami.
Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Jack Mayfield had an RBI triple for the Angels, who went 3-3 on their season-opening homestand.
Closer Raisel Iglesias (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Angels.
Braves 16, Nationals 4
Atlanta: Marcell Ozuna homered twice, Ozzie Albies drove in three runs and Atlanta fired up its offense to rout Washington.
Coming off an 11-2 loss, the Braves began the game with a .201 team batting average before banging out 19 hits and going 9 for 19 with runners in scoring position.
Ozuna, Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Orlando Arcia each had two RBIs.
Travis d’Arnaud had three hits .
Cardinals 6, Royals 5
St. Louis: Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner hit a three-run shot.
Nolan Arenado also went deep for St. Louis, which has won 20 of 27 interleague games against the in-state Royals since 2017.
Salvador Perez homered twice and Michael A. Taylor also connected for Kansas City, which has allowed 33 runs in losing its last three games.