JACKSON, Miss. • Two of Mississippi’s top elected Republicans proposed Wednesday that the Confederate battle emblem be replaced on the state flag with the words “In God We Trust,” seeking a path toward unity in their state amid the backdrop of national protests over racial injustice.
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars.
White supremacists in the Legislature chose the design in 1894 as backlash for the political power African Americans gained during Reconstruction after the Civil War.
Mississippi voters chose to keep the flag in a 2001 statewide election, but the design has remained contentious. Elsewhere in the country, debate has sharpened as Confederate monuments and statues recalling past slavery have been toppled by protesters or deliberately removed by authorities amid a groundswell against racial inequities.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Attorney General Lynn Fitch issued separate statements Wednesday about the flag. Hosemann said a new flag would help future generations.
“In my mind, our flag should bear the Seal of the Great State of Mississippi and state ‘In God We Trust,’” Hosemann said.
“I am open to bringing all citizens together to determine a banner for our future.”
Fitch said Wednesday that adding “In God We Trust” to the state flag would “reflect the love, compassion and conviction of our people” and would be “the perfect way to demonstrate who we are to all.”
Separately, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said that if the flag is going to be redesigned, any changes should follow from the will of the people in a statewide election.