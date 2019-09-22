Update: The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced that Alex has been located and is safe.
An 8-year-old boy took his dog for a walk Saturday evening and never returned home. The Alamosa Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are imploring the public to keep their eyes out for this missing child.
Alejandro "Alex" Guadelupe-Manuel was last seen with his dog around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Stare Avenue on the south end of Alamosa. His dog was later found by itself; Alex was nowhere to be found.
Alex is Hispanic with short black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3-foot-8 and 75 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a black t-shirt with white, gray and blue stripes. Call the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-5807 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
