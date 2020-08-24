Even though Grass It Up last performed in March, the bluegrass band hasn’t been in a rush to hit the stage again.
“We’ve been really intentional about not playing shows,” David Siegel, the group’s drummer, said. Instead, the Colorado Springs-based group decided to play it safe even as live music has returned to some area venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When one event called, though, Grass It Up answered. The band is coming back for MeadowGrass Vibes, the one-day replacement for the music festival traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend in Black Forest.
“MeadowGrass is a community treasure,” Siegel said. “When they ask, you say yes. This feels like the right thing to come back for.”
Grass It Up will join three other musical acts on the lineup for MeadowGrass Vibes on Saturday at UCHealth Park.
“We’re not calling it a mini MeadowGrass, but it pretty much is,” said Nicole Nicoletta, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Highway, the nonprofit that organizes the festival.
After Rocky Mountain Highway canceled its flagship event and largest fundraiser in April, Nicoletta said they had to get creative to raise money — and offset the financial loss — by hosting a small-scale summer concert series at Buffalo Lodge.
“It was a heartbreak,” Nicoletta said of canceling MeadowGrass. “Our mission is to build community through live music; it was crushing to not be able to do that.”
But they didn’t give up.
“We really hunkered down and asked, ‘How can we still give back to our sponsors and loyal ticket holders and find a way to support musicians?’” she said. “And find a way to keep the organization alive.”
They teamed up with Rocky Mountain Vibes, which has been putting on other events during the coronavirus pandemic, to host the upcoming show at UCHealth Park.
MeadowGrass Vibes attendees will be encouraged to social distance and face masks will be required when moving around the ballpark.
In addition, there will be four seating options available for purchase including on-field “pods” — which come in two-person, four-person and five-person packages — and general admission seats in the stands. Each section will have its own entrance and exit as well as its own restrooms and concession stands.
This May would’ve marked the 12th annual MeadowGrass festival, which Nicoletta calls a beloved tradition for the Pikes Peak region.
“It’s an extremely unique experience,” she said. “When you don’t have that, something is missing.”
One of the things that makes it unique is the lineup.
“A defining feature is the bands that play are on the verge of unbelievable stardom,” she said. “Next thing you know, you’re seeing them at Red Rocks.”
She’s glad a version of the festival will go on this year. And that she and her team are still able to bring live music to town.
“Man, I didn’t realize how much I missed live music until those shows at Buffalo Lodge,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see it’s possible to see music in person again and still be confident you’re being safe.”