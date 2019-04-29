MILWAUKEE • After finally rediscovering his home run stroke, Jesús Aguilar is going to treat himself to some well-deserved rest.
The struggling slugger hit his first two homers of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 Monday night with NL MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by lower back soreness.
“This is going to be the first night where I’m going to sleep good,” Aguilar said. “There’s been a lot of nights where I’ve come back home thinking about hitting, watch video and all of that stuff. Tonight’s going to be one of those nights where I can be relaxed.”
Zach Davies allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings, and Milwaukee opened a 10-game homestand with a breakout game from its beefy first baseman.
Aguilar entered hitting .123 after accruing 35 homers and 108 RBIs last season. He had a three-run homer in the first and added a solo shot in the third, both off Kyle Freeland. Aguilar also singled in the eighth and had four RBIs.
Davies (3-0) allowed three hits and lowered his ERA to 1.38. He struck out two and walked three.
Freeland (2-4), who had been sidelined with a blister on his left middle finger, came off the injured list and allowed five runs and six hits in six innings in his first start since April 18.
“My location wasn’t there like it usually is,” Freeland said. “They weren’t really cueing on fastballs in. They were laying off them pretty well. I know this team wants fastball out and over. They weren’t cueing on stuff inside so we had to start mixing it up and I started missing in the middle of the zone and they were tagging it.”
The Rockies snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak against the Brewers with a run in the sixth on a walk to Daniel Murphy, an error by shortstop Orlando Arcia and David Dahl’s RBI single off Davies’ glove.