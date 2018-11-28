MILWAUKEE • MillerCoors and Pabst Brewing Co. settled a lawsuit Wednesday in which the hipster’s brand of choice claimed the bigger brewer lied about its ability to continue brewing Pabst’s to put that company out of business.
The settlement came as jurors were ending their second day of deliberations after a two-week trial in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.
“We have reached an amicable settlement in the case and are pleased to resolve all outstanding issues with Pabst,” MillerCoors said. Settlement details were not disclosed.
Since 1999, Chicago-based MillerCoors has made and shipped nearly all of Pabst’s beers, which include Pabst Blue Ribbon, Old Milwaukee, Lone Star and Schlitz. Pabst’s lawyers argued in the company’s 2016 lawsuit that MillerCoors worried Pabst would cut into its market share and devised a plan to stop brewing for the smaller competitor. MillerCoors’ attorneys called Pabst’s claim a conspiracy theory and said the company was simply deciding what makes economic sense.
The agreement between MillerCoors and Pabst, which was founded in Milwaukee but is now based in Los Angeles, expires in 2020 but provides for two five-year extensions.
Pabst needs 4 million to 4.5 million barrels brewed annually and claims MillerCoors is its only option.