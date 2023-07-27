Senators grilled the general nominated to lead Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command this week about how he would tackle the flow of fentanyl across the southern border.

Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot is likely to lead both commands in Colorado Springs once confirmed by the Senate and faced tough questions during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Armed Services about numerous threats such as hypersonic and cruise missiles, spy balloons and the flow of drugs and migrants across the southern border.

Guillot is an Air Force Academy graduate who is serving as the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran among other countries.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, was among those who highlighted the damage illegal fentanyl trafficking is causing and he urged Guillot to develop a task force to address drug trafficking and improve intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to address what he called an attack on the U.S. The deadly drug, fentanyl, rose in popularity in recent years in part because it is cheap and potent.

King said the U.S. is only able to intercept about 25% of the known drug shipments coming by sea because of not "enough ships or capacity to stop them."

"Sept. 11 we lost over 3,000 people, (it) turned our society upside down. Here we are losing 100,000 a year and yet nobody seems to be in charge. Will you take charge?"

Guillot committed to touring the southern border immediately after he is confirmed and meeting with the U.S. forces that are in support of the lead law enforcement agencies and assess what the military can do to step up its presentation of force. He also committed to meeting with Mexican military partners to inform the recommendation he could make to the Secretary of Defense.

"Border security is national security," he said.

Guillot said he expected to visit various sites along the border from California to Texas to inform his report. However, his work will likely be delayed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville who is holding up the Senate confirmations of hundreds of high-ranking military officers over the Department of Defense's abortion policy.

The military could be obligated to pay more of an active role in border security because a bipartisan group of senators on the committee are backing legislation this year that would declare fentanyl trafficking a national security threat and direct the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific strategy that would feature enhanced cooperation with Mexican defense officials. The vast majority, 90%, of the fentanyl in the U.S. flows across the southern border, according to a news release from the committee.

In Colorado, deaths from fentanyl spiked in recent years and then leveled off with 912 people dying in 2021 and 920 people dying in 2022, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In May, U.S. Northern Command announced it would oversee 1,500 troops headed to the southern U.S. border for 90 days to help with an expected surge of migrants. They joined 2,500 National Guard troops at the border.

Soldiers, Marines and a small number of airmen were expected to help with data entry, warehousing and monitoring efforts, to free up border patrol agents to complete other duties.