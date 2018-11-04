The Army's military academy issued an apology Sunday for an apparent prank in which a live Air Force mascot falcon was abducted and severely injured ahead of this weekend's Army-Air Force football game in West Point, N.Y.
"The U.S. Military Academy sincerely apologizes for an incident involving USMA cadets and the Air Force Academy Falcons, which occurred Saturday," the Army academy posted on West Point's Facebook page. "We are taking this situation very seriously, and this occurrence does not reflect the Army or USMA core values of dignity and respect.
"An apology was given to the U.S. Air Force Academy for this unfortunate incident."
Aurora, the 22-year-old white gyrfalcon, that had accompanied the team for the game against Air Force's service rival, was able to fly around in its pen after returning to Colorado Springs, a spokesman said Sunday.
"It's an extremely good sign that she's flying," said Troy Garnhart, associate athletic director for communications.
The injuries to the bird's wings initially had been described as life-threatening given her advanced age. Gyrfalcons' life expectancy in captivity is around 25 years, according to tetonraptorcenter.org.
Garnhart said Aurora would be examined by a raptor specialist who will decide if X-rays are needed and was being given antibiotics to prevent infection.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of support for Aurora and are optimistic for her recovery," he said.
However, a source familiar with the falconry program, said injured birds will try to act as if they are well.
"It's a form or protection in the wild," said the source, who requested anonymity because they didn't have permission to discuss the situation.
Aurora was being kept ahead of the game in the home of a volunteer sponsor, an Army colonel, as is customary whenever the Air Force team is on the road, Garnhart said.
No details about when the mascot was abducted, by whom and how she was injured have been released by either academy. However, Aurora's injuries have risen to the highest level at the military schools.
AFA spokeswoman Lt. Col. Tracy Bunko said she could guarantee AFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria has been in contact with his counterpart at West Point, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams.
Aurora was the grand dame of the school's heralded falconry program, which includes a half-dozen birds managed by a dozen cadets.
Animal abuse, specifically to an animal on the government's payroll, is a crime in the military. The crime of "abuse of a public animal" has been on the military's books since the Army was founded, and has been used primarily to charge those who abused pack animals, such as mules and horses.
While Aurora is a mascot, the statute could apply, with a conviction potentially resulting in up to a year behind bars and a dishonorable discharge.
The Gazette's Tom Roeder contributed to this report.