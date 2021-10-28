TONIGHT: Military experts will discuss the future of warfare and lessons learned from 20 years of war during tonight's Community Conversation, After Afghanistan: The Future of Warfare.
Tonight's discussion will be co-moderated by Gazette editor Vince Bzdek and KKTV digital anchor Jon Wiener.
The discussion is happening at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Panelists include:
- Retired Lt. Gen. Harry Raduege, cyber expert and head of the National Cybersecurity Center, a Colorado Springs-based think tank that focuses on information security and blockchain technology. Raduege served 35 years in the Air Force in a variety of roles in information technology and cyber operations.
- Retired Lt. Gen. Chris Miller, a 1980 Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force deputy chief of staff for strategic plans and programs. Miller is currently at the Air Force Academy as the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Chair for the Study of Profession of Arms.
- Retired Lt. Col. Kyleanne Hunter, an AH-1W Super Cobra Marine Corps combat veteran and director of the Strategy and Warfare Center at the Air Force Academy. Hunter is an assistant professor of military and strategic studies.
- Maj. Jamil Brown, an Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict fellow. Brown also serves as a political science instructor. He coordinates future conflict research opportunities between faculty, cadets and potential partners.
- Schuyler Foerster, visiting professor of political science at Colorado College and former Scowcroft Professor for National Security Studies at the Air Force Academy.