Even while deployed and far away from their families, these military service members stationed in Kuwait let their loved ones know they're thinking of them this Mother's Day.
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Charmaine Y. Clark is from Colorado Springs, and sends love to family in Georgia.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Arola is from Colorado Springs, and sends his love to his mother and wife.
And U.S. Army Spc. Lana DeBakey with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade sends her love to her mother, who lives in Colorado Springs.
To view more holiday greeting videos from U.S. active-duty military service members around the world, visit DVIDS.com