The life of locally revered World War II veteran Donald Stratton will be celebrated in Colorado Springs on Saturday ahead of an elaborate procession to Red Cloud, Neb., where he'll be buried Monday.
Stratton, who survived burns over two-thirds of his body when the USS Arizona exploded amid the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died at home Feb. 15 at 97. He had been in failing health since contracting pneumonia in October.
The public is encouraged to attend his memorial service and line the procession route to show its support. Large crowds are anticipated. For those not attending, Rocky Mountain Calvary will live-stream the service; go to
https://new.livestream.com/RMCLIVE/RMCLIVE.
Here's what you should know if you're going to the service.
Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary, 4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918
Parking: Limited at the church, so consider the east-end lot of Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road; buses will transport attendees to the church every 10 minutes.
Motorcade: Colorado Springs police will escort the casket and family on I-25 to city limits following the service. Members of the public are encouraged to line the route with signs and flags. However, it's requested that they do not stop in the road or impede the procession in any way.
Procession timeline (approximate):
- 12:15-12:30 p.m.: Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary in Colorado Springs
- 12:25-12:40 p.m.: Academy Boulevard onto Austin Bluffs Parkway, Austin Bluffs Parkway onto I-25 northbound at Garden of the Gods Road
- 12:30-12:45 p.m.: Northbound I-25 at Monument Hill
- 12:40-12:55 p.m.: Northbound I-25 at Tomah Road
- 12:45-1:00 p.m.: Northbound I-25 at Castle Pines
- 12:55-1:10 p.m.: Northbound I-25 at C-470
- 1-1:15 p.m.: Northbound I-25 onto northbound I-225
- 1:10-1:25 p.m.: Northbound I-225 onto eastbound I-70
- 1:20-1:35 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Watkins
- 1:25-1:40 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Bennett
- 1:30-1:45 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Strasburg
- 1:35-1:50 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Byers
- 1:45-2 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Deer Trail
- 1:55-2:10 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Agate
- 2:10-2:25 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Limon
- 20 minute stop for gas/break, Flying J, 2495 Williams Ave., Limon, Colorado, 80828
- 2:35-2:50 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Genoa
- 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Arriba
- 2:55-3:10 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Siebert
- 3:05-3:20 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Stratton
- 3:20-3:35 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Burlington
- 3:30-3:45 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Colorado/Kansas state line
- Time changes to Central Time
- 5:00-5:15 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Brewster
- 5:15-5:30 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)
- 5:40-5:55 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Quinter
- 6:00-6:15 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Wakeeney
- 20 minute stop for gas/break, Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store, 745 S. 1st St., Wakeeney, Kan., 67672
- 6:40-6:55 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 at Ellis
- 6:50-7:05 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 onto northbound U.S. 183
- 7:00-7:15 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 183 at Buckeye
- 7:15-7:30 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 183 at Plainville
- 7:30-7:45 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 183 at U.S. 24
- 7:50-8:05 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 183 onto eastbound U.S. 36 (Philipsburg)
- 8:20-8:35 p.m.: Eastbound U.S. 36 at Smith Center
- 8:30-8:45 p.m.: Eastbound U.S. 36 onto NB 281
- 8:45-9 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 281 at the Kansas/Nebraska state line
- 8:55-9:05 p.m.: Northbound U.S. 281 onto westbound Fourth Avenue to Williams Funeral Home, 241 W Fourth Ave., Red Cloud.