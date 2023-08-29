A sea of volunteers in bright orange shirts filled a parking lot at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center on Tuesday as they built tables and benches for new outdoor therapy spaces as part of a campus expansion at the nonprofit.

Mt. Carmel recently purchased a former Montessori school west of the nonprofit's main building off Eighth Street where mental health services through Next Chapter will be provided. Counselors with Next Chapter, a pilot project focused on reducing suicide among veterans, already work in Mt. Carmel, but the former school will give them a dedicated space, said Paul Price, director of operations for Mt. Carmel.

"It'll be more efficient, easier for people to get to," Price said.

While mental health is Next Chapter's focus, the group can help veterans with employment, food and paying utilities because addressing those needs helps prevent veterans from contemplating drastic steps, he said. It's been a powerful combination.

Since its creation last July, the pilot has reached about 500 veterans, putting it close to its three-year goal of reaching 636 veterans, highlighting the need, Price said. The pilot project also receives support from the state and UCHealth.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The new building is expected to open early next year and the morning flash dance of construction, painting and other work, organized by Home Depot and Spark the Change Colorado, put the new space well on its way.

The Home Depot Foundation funded an almost $300,000 investment in the nonprofit's campus across 30 different projects with Home Depot employees from across the country coming to provide volunteer labor, said Danny Watson, senior specialist of foundation projects. The foundation invests in 10 similar projects each year around the country with many of them focused on veterans, particularly addressing homelessness among veterans, an area where progress has been made nationally.

A concerted effort through many groups, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, has helped reduce the number of homeless veterans by 11% since 2020 and by more than 55% since 2010, the VA said in a news release Monday.

The construction at Mt. Carmel is days ahead of Patriot Day on Friday, a major annual event at the nonprofit for active duty service members, veterans, first responders and their families. The nonprofit is planning to give away 400 meal kits, free kids sports equipment and help attendees connect with other services. The event will feature timed entry to help manage demand. The 9 a.m. to noon window is set up just for military affiliated attendees and first responders can start coming from 11 a.m. to noon, Price said.