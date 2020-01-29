A vigil will be held tonight for a Colorado Springs boy missing since Monday.
Concerned community members will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Restoration Church, 9355 Peaceful Valley Road, in recognition of the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, according to organizer Sara Robertson.
Stauch was last seen between 3:15 and 4 p.m. Monday at his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of Colorado Springs before reportedly leaving on foot for a friend's house across the street, El Paso County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.
The Sheriff's Office has classified him as a runaway. Though the department's Major Crimes unit is involved, foul play is not suspected, Mynatt said.
Anyone with information on Stauch is asked to call a tip line at 520-6666.
