In a rare move amid coronavirus-driven lockdowns at military bases, Vice President Mike Pence has announced he'll be in Colorado Saturday for the Air Force Academy's graduation.
Pence hasn't announced his full travel plans, but confirmed by email that he'll make the trip to Colorado Springs.
"There, the Vice President will deliver remarks at United States Air Force Academy graduation," Pence's office announced.
Pence has been the planned graduation speaker, but as recently as Tuesday afternoon the academy said he would give his remarks over a video link. Pence has headed President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force that has urged America to stay home during the pandemic and to take precautions including wearing a mask if they travel.
Pence will be part of a small crowd greeting the nearly 950 seniors who will graduate from the school six weeks early and under quarantine conditions. Guests, including the parents of the cadets, are barred from the academy, which is closed to all visitors.
The cadets are slated to graduate on the terrazzo at the center of campus, which was picked over Falcon Stadium because it offers more room as the cadets stay 8 feet apart in practicing social distancing meant to curb the spread of the virus.
Little about the graduation will resemble past years. The cadets won't march up to receive diplomas, and the high-fives and hugs typical of the ceremony are banned.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will be streamed on video and available on websites including gazette.com.
One celebration the cadets will get is a visit from the Air Force Thunderbirds flying team. The F-16 fighters are taking off and landing in Nevada, but are slated to make a single pass over the cadets as they toss their hats to symbolize the end of their cadet days.
The seniors have stayed at the academy after lower classes were dismissed, sending 3,000 cadets away for online learning in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.
Seniors have been spread out among the academy's two dormitories and lived in virtual isolation until rules were relaxed last month to grant them privileges including the ability to head off campus for take-out food.