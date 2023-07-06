After nearly three years without a permanent home, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4051 is settling into a new location.

The veterans’ group recently began renovations on their new space at 6523 N. Academy Blvd. – the former site of Silver Pond Gourmet Chinese Restaurant. The popular eatery closed in 2021 when its owners, Jennie and Jack Hu, decided to retire.

The post was originally headquartered at 430 E. Pikes Peak Ave., but post leaders decided to sell the building in 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions put a virtual freeze on their fundraising, officials said.

“We still had our utilities and other bills to pay, and nothing coming in,” said post quartermaster Eric Veed. “A development company made us an offer (on the building) we could not refuse.”

The organization purchased a new location at 1808 N. Academy Boulevard, near Constitution Avenue, but renovation efforts never quite got off the ground, according to post commander David Anthony. So they sold that building, at a profit, and began looking for another home while holding their meetings at American Legion Post 209.

“That post was a godsend to us,” said Anthony, an Army veteran who served from 1988 to 1991. “We were able to rent the space for almost nothing, partly because several of their members are also members of this post, and vice versa.”

The former Silver Pond building was particularly attractive to Post 4051 officials because of its visibility. Located on the northeast corner of Academy and Dublin boulevards, it’s easy for passing motorists to spot, Anthony said.

“People driving by will be able to see us, and that will help with membership, I think,” he said.

When the Chinese restaurant closed, the owners left behind much of the décor, and post members have been slowly making changes inside and outside. A large dining area has been converted into a meeting room. A smaller space displays a handful of military artifacts.

The Hu family left several pieces of restaurant equipment behind, including a large smoker. Some of the kitchen equipment will be sold to keep operating costs down.

“The less money we spend, the more we have for our veterans,” Anthony said. “That’s what we’re here for, in my opinion — to help the guys that need it.”

“Right now we’ve got almost $600,000 in savings,” said Veed, an Army veteran. “The goal is to have this building completely done, and still have at least $300,000 in savings.”

Anthony has big plans for the new space, he said. Once they get the kitchen up and running, and obtain a liquor license, “we can do a ton of different things,” he said. He hopes to start an “Open Mic” night for the musically inclined, and officials hope to bring more female veterans into the fold.

More immediately, the group needs volunteers to help maintain the interior and exterior on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., officials said.

“They don’t necessarily need to be members,” Anthony said. “They just need to be willing to help veterans.”

Post officials are hoping the new and more visible location will help boost membership, but the ultimate goal is to reach out and assist as many local veterans as possible.

“Giving back to the community, and helping veterans who need it,” Veed said. “Everything we do is with those two things in mind.”