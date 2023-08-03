Veterans working to set up a VFW Post in Falcon have seen an outpouring of interest in recent weeks.

"It’s blowing up right now," said Julie Robertson, an Air Force veteran working to set up the post. As word has spread about the effort she has received numerous calls, texts and Facebook messages from people who want to help.

The idea for a post in the rapidly growing northeast portion of El Paso County has been floating around for a few years, she said, with the most recent formal push getting underway in April.

The group's last meeting drew 38 interested people, well above the threshold of 25 to form a post, so Robertson expects the group will qualify for its official post number soon as new members get to work recruiting and fundraising for a building.

A nationwide organization, the VFW brings together those who have fought in combat or a campaign.

"We just relate to each other more, we can talk shop on a different level," Robertson said.

Finding a community after leaving the service can be helpful because the change is so drastic — the service member is starting a new career and making new friends.

"Finding an organization to mesh with can be difficult sometimes," she said.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The VFW can also help veterans apply for disability benefits at no charge and lobbies Congress on behalf of veterans. It would be good for the growing number of veterans moving to the Falcon area to tap into those existing resources, she said.

While the VFW has a reputation of largely being composed of older veterans, such as those who served in Vietnam, Robertson said, local VFW members are interested in more diverse membership.

"If you talk to them, boy do they talk about wanting to talk about handing the baton to a younger crew," she said.

While the vision for a new building is still in the early stages, some of the big ideas include having meeting rooms and a kitchen and providing community space that could be rented out for events like graduation parties. Robertson's personal vision is a family friendly venue. It could take about five years to raise the money for the building.

Once formed, potentially in the coming weeks, the new post in Falcon would join eight others in El Paso County, a community with 85,900 veterans, according to census data.

The next organizational meeting for the new post is 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Falcon Fire Protection District's station at 7030 Old Meridian Road.