You can honor the veterans past and present at the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs along Tejon Street between Boulder and Vermijo, with a focus on veterans service organizations. Mounted color guard, military marching units, Buffalo Soldiers, honor guards and more will join the parade.
Expect a packed downtown. Parade organizers last year anticipated a crowd of about 45,000. Parking is available in city garages.
The local parade is held a week before Veterans Day, Nov. 11, so more veterans and viewers can participate, and veterans can enjoy other activities planned for them on Veterans Day weekend, said Courtney Wall, parade executive assistant.
