You can honor veterans past and present at the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs along Tejon Street between Boulder Street and Vermijo Avenue, with a focus on veterans service organizations. Mounted color guard, military marching units, Buffalo Soldiers, honor guards and more will join the parade.

Expect a packed downtown. Parade organizers last year estimated the crowd at about 45,000, and a similar crowd is anticipated this year. From 7 a.m. to noon, the following roads will be closed from Cascade to Nevada avenues:

Tejon Street, Dale Street, Monument Street, Willamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Costilla Street, Pikes Peak, Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue.

Tejon Street will also be closed between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets.

Parking is available in city parking garages at the following locations:

North Nevada Avenue and East Kiowa Street

South Nevada and East Colorado avenues

North Cascade Avenue and Bijou Street

Handicapped parking will be available on:

Bijou Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue (for spectators)

Platte Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue, near the Acacia Park Apartments (for elderly and disabled veterans participating in the parade)

The parade is held a week before Veterans Day, Nov. 11, so more veterans and viewers can participate, and veterans can enjoy other activities planned for them on Veterans Day weekend, said Courtney Wall, parade executive assistant.

