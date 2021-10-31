Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line Tejon Street Saturday for the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade while celebrating the men and women who have served and those defending America’s freedom today.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs down Tejon Street from Boulder Street to Vermijo Avenue.
Veterans Day – formerly Armistice Day – is a federal holiday that celebrates the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
This year’s theme is The Greatest Generation, which pays homage to the troops who served during World War II. America was drawn into the war 80 years ago this Dec., when Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese.
“The parade is our thank you to the active-duty and retired military who call Colorado Springs home,” said Eileen Howe, executive assistant for the board that puts on the parade.
Colorado Springs is home to well over 30,000 active-duty troops and approximately 80,000 military veterans.
“In addition to presenting the parade, our board works diligently to educate children of all ages on the sacrifices our military veterans have made,” a message on cosvetsparade.org reads. “Our mission is simple: to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices all veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom.”
The parade has occurred annually since 2000 except for last year’s parade, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Fort Carson mounted color guard will kick off the 70-entry parade, which will feature multiple ROTC groups, active-duty troops and numerous veterans
Grand martials are Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Arnold Johnson and Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Andrew Bell Jr.
Johnson graduated from high school in 1944, leaving Nebraska behind after being drafted into the Army. He operated 8-inch Howitzers as a field artillery crewman and fought in the battle of Okinawa in Japan during the spring of 1945. At the conclusion of World War II, Johnson served in Korea, helping process Japanese troops for their return home.
Johnson was discharged from the Army in April 1946 but joined a year later. During the Korean War the then-staff sergeant was assigned to the Korean Military Advisory Group in Gwangju.
He served until 1966, including an assignment late in his career with Headquarters & Headquarters 5th Supply and Transportation Battalion, 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized) at Fort Carson.
Except for a short assignment to Fort Lewis, Wash., Johnson and his wife, Ruth, have lived in Colorado Springs since 1962.
The other grand marshal, Bell – who was born and raised in St. Louis, Mo. – enlisted in the Army in 1951. He was assigned to the all-African American (except for the commander) 645th Combat Engineer Battalion.
He served in Korea roughly seven months before the armistice agreement was signed in July 1953. He then worked to clear minefields, helping create the Korean Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.
Though he was discharged from the Army in March 1954, he soon re-enlisted and used his experience with explosives in classified missions in Austria.
He completed the special forces medical aidmen course and served 14-months in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Bell retired as a sergeant major from the inspector general’s office at Fort Carson in August 1981 and has lived in Colorado Springs ever since.