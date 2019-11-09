Civic groups, schools and veterans organizations plan a string of Veterans Day events around the Pikes Peak region on Monday. Here are a few:

• The Pikes Peak Veterans Council plans its Veterans Day Ceremony for 11 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial in Memorial Park , 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

• The Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park plans a Veterans Day celebration at 5 p.m. Monday.

• Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., plans a wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans on Monday at 10 a.m. at the school’s war memorial. For information, visit https://www.ppcc.edu/calendar.

• The City of Fountain plans several Veterans Day events. Colorado- The following events will occur on Veterans

• Festivities start with a flag-raising ceremony and breakfast at American Legion Post 38, 6685 Southmoor Dr. At 10 a.m., Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega will give remarks at the town’s veterans Memorial in Caboose Park, 300 Iris Drive. That will be followed by a ceremony and lunch at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6461, 753, S. Santa Fe Ave.

• The National Museum of World War II Aviation, 775 Aviation Way, plans a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday to honor veterans and to accept a classic aircraft from Tuskegee Airman Franklin Macon.

Compiled by Tom Roeder, The Gazette