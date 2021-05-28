Sgt. First Class Doreen Fajota gives Sgt. Brittany Koppenhaver a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 22 at Evans Army Community Hospital as Fort Carson U.S. Army Base in Colorado Springs became the first military installation in Colorado to administer the vaccine. Military members and veterans are not eligible to for the five $1 million drawings the state is holding to encourage vaccination. The state health department says it is working to fix the problem.