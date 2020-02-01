Ninety-seven-year-old Robert Brakley's story is one of rolling with the punches, of seemingly endless twists and turns of fate.
A young Brakley was a certified welder working at a railroad car manufacturing plant. When World War II began, the plant shifted to tank production.
And money? He was "making all kinds" of it.
In 1943, he was drafted by the Army as a combat engineer.
The paycheck from Uncle Sam? Not so impressive.
But, "what are you going to do?" he asked. "You're doing it for the country. So, off I went."
Just as Brakley was getting settled into the Army, the Army Air Forces offered him a chance to take a pilot test, and he did. In the meantime, the Army shipped him to an Omaha, Neb., welding school, "which was stupid," Brakley said, given that he had worked as a civilian welder. "Nevertheless, that's where I ended up."
While there, the Army Air Forces contacted Brakley and told him he'd passed his pilot exams and could join transfer or stay in the Army.
Brakley chose the Army Air Forces.
The Air Forces shipped him to Michigan, where he completed pilot training.
"There was nothing but snow up there all the time I was there," he recalled, adding that planes had skis on the bottom because landing on snow with wheels was impossible.
He married his fiancee there before being shipped to Santa Ana Army Air Base in California — and then, another twist.
"They come back and says, 'The war ended in Europe.' ... Anybody who was not original Air (Forces) had to go back to their original (assignment)."
Brakley was sent to Army ordinance in Texarkana, Texas, to work as a welder. He and his men were not supposed to be shipped out of the country because many were veterans of the European Theater, he said.
"We weren't supposed to go any closer than 500 miles to the front line," he said. "... The next thing we know, we were shipped to Seattle, Washington, to get on board a boat."
That boat was headed to the Japanese home island of Okinawa, where one of the bloodiest battles of the war was being fought.
"The Army and Marines had already gone ashore and secured the beach," he said. "And they were on their way farther inland."
Brakley climbed down a net to get into a landing craft, but it could only take him in so far. His only choice: wade to shore.
On Okinawa, kamikaze pilots crash-landed within earshot.
"It didn't scare me, and I said, 'If I go, I go,' you know?" he recalled.
"It was not bad. It could have been worse."
About four months after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb, Brakley was sent back home for discharge.
"But before I got discharged, the colonel says, 'Oh, you were in pilot training with the Air (Forces).' He says, 'You want to go back?'
"I said, 'No. Give me that piece of paper that says honorable discharge.' I had enough."
Brakley went on to work for a steel mill in Indiana. He volunteered with the police and fire departments there and eventually became a full-time police officer, working his way up to chief. After his retirement, he became a warehouse manager and worked until he retired in his late 80s.
He doesn't credit his military experience with preparing him for his law enforcement career. For Brakley, his time in service — even at war — was just a blip on his timeline.
"I got the discharge paper, got on the train and went home," he said. "I never kept the uniforms. I just got rid of that stuff immediately."
His advice to the new veterans: "Enjoy your life. Keep busy."