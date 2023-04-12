A new Veterans Health Administration clinic has opened in central Colorado Springs, the first in a string of planned expansions this year.

The clinic expansions could also foreshadow a new Veterans Affairs hospital for Colorado Springs in the coming years to serve a growing veteran population in town set to outpace Denver, said James Crabtree, the assistant director of southern Colorado with the Eastern Colorado Health Care System of the VA.

“We want to take care of our veterans and make sure we have the infrastructure to take care of them,” he said.

The VA does not have enough capacity right now to meet demand locally, he noted. The agency referred 110,000 patient consults in 2022 out to health care providers in the community, he said. Referring patients out to private providers can be more expensive for the VA, and the agency would like to see 80% of patient needs taken care of in-house, Crabtree said.

While a decision on a new VA hospital could be about 10 years in the future and require congressional appropriation, the agency is making investments in more specialty care and hiring for numerous positions, in specialties such as urology, pulmonology, women’s health, chiropractic care and acupuncture, he said. The new specialists are moving into the Lindstrom VA clinic on Centennial Boulevard, which is set to be the hub for that care, according to a news release.

To free up space in the Lindstrom clinic, primary care providers and their teams, including social workers, mental health providers and others, moved into a new space off Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway last week.

The new primary care clinic will also provide better access for those traveling from communities in eastern El Paso County, said registered nurse Nancy Harbert, who has worked for the VA for 29 years.

“It brings more service to our patients,” she said.

In addition to population growth in town, VA health care providers are working to screen tens of thousands of people regionally for conditions related to toxic exposures from burn pits, Agent Orange and other sources as required under the PACT Act, short for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Since November, the staff has screened 34,000 people from the region that spans eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Of those people, nearly half had at least one exposure concern, according to a news release.

For Harbert, the risks posed by toxic exposure are not new and the doctor she works for has been screening to catch cancers early for awhile, so they can be mitigated early and the patients can live longer, she said.

“I have been told by many staff, you have a busy team, but we find things,” she said.

Amid high demand and a growing population, VA health care providers will have two additional locations in town by the end of the year.

A new clinic on Garden of the Gods Road is planned to offer intensive community mental health recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, as well as care for homeless veterans, a news release said.

A third clinic, near East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard, will offer primary care teams, laboratory services and physical therapy.

The VA plans to add six new primary care teams as part of the expansion that could serve 6,000 additional veterans, the release said.

Crabtree said the VA is facing some of the same challenges hiring as the private sector, particularly in the mental health field.

“We mirror what happens in the private sector,” he said.

However, the VA can recruit from outside the area, bolstering the offerings for the whole state, said Dustin Senger, a spokesman for the agency.

In addition, as the agency locally sees more enrollment, Senger said, it helps makes the case for additional investments.