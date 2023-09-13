The Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new clinic on Space Center Drive, as part of ongoing expansion in Colorado Springs.

The clinic features new space for primary care, mental health, physical therapy and laboratory services to help serve the 94,000 veterans in the county, a news release said.

The VA's services are in demand with more than 100,000 patient consults referred out to community health care providers last year, the agency said previously.

The new clinic on Space Center Drive is the third such recent expansion opening on Union Boulevard in April and a clinic opening on Garden of the Gods in May.

The Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic on Centennial Drive is becoming a hub for specialty care with physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, urology, acupuncture and chiropractic care, a news release said.