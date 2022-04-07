SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to the Air Force Academy on Thursday, where he rubbed shoulders with academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, participated in a Q&A, and spoke personally with cadets who presented research projects to him.
The billionaire entrepreneur greeted excited cadets during lunchtime, served as the distinguished speaker for the academy’s Ira C. Eaker lecture series in a packed Arnold Hall, and met with Guardians — cadets who will commission into the U.S. Space Force after graduating from the academy.
Now that’s an academy welcome! pic.twitter.com/IbgkCshvEH— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) April 7, 2022
While taking questions from the audience, Musk "shared his problem-solving philosophy, addressed the connection between military and commercial space interests, and discussed the challenges of space debris," according to a release sent by the Air Force Academy.
He also told cadets that innovation relies on taking risks and pushing boundaries. “If we’re not blowing up engines, we’re not trying hard enough,” he said.
During Thursday's visit, cadets presented their capstone projects to Musk. Their presentations included research in artificial intelligence for drones, autonomous systems, colonization policy and rocket cargo, the release said.
Musk's visit coincided with the 37th Space Symposium, which concluded Thursday afternoon at The Broadmoor. The symposium, billed as "the No. 1 international event for the space industry," annually attracts thousands of space industry leaders, workers and companies to Colorado Springs.
Musk has been a speaker at the event in the past. His company SpaceX made history last year after launching the first all-civilian crew into orbit on the Inspiration4 mission.