The Department of Defense will investigate the U.S. Air Force Academy's 11 training programs following another increase in unwanted sexual contact, according to an annual report by the released by the Department of Defense on Friday. The increase follows a yearlong trend across all three military service academies.

The Air Force Academy said its sexual assault prevention and response programs are undergoing a redesign to address the issue.

More than 1 in 5 women and an estimated 4.3% of men in the Air Force Academy experienced unwanted sexual contact, according to the 2021-2022 report on sexual harassment and violence at the military service academies.

“There is nothing that erodes trust and tears down teams faster than sexual harassment and violence. As Warfighters this impacts the mission and our readiness. We need a culture reset,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a press release.

Addressing sexual harassment is Clark’s top priority, he said.

Last fall, the Air Force Academy began a “holistic Sexual Assault Prevention and Response redesign” in which it conducted 77 interviews, collected feedback, and analyzed data from academy programs. In January, a team of cadets, permanent party members, alumni and response team members worked with subject matter experts to identify what works and what doesn’t in its training and culture.

Participants identified 44 ideas that are being evaluated. The redesign of sexual assault programming will focus on cadet culture; command and community; and frameworks, systems and policies. The Air Force Academy will develop an implementation plan in the coming months.

“Courses begin in basic training and continue through graduation, and are incorporated into military training, academic training and athletics,” Clark said in a letter to cadets. “Despite these efforts, it’s clear from the SH&V report that we are falling short. I want you to hear it from me: This trend is unacceptable.”

Congress requires the Defense Department to annually assess the success of its sexual harassment and assault policies and trainings. Estimated rates of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact increased across the military service academies in the latest report.

The U.S. Naval, Military and Air Force academies collectively received 206 reports of sexual assault, an increase of 45 over the previous academic year. The Naval Academy was the primary driver behind this increase, nearly doubling its number of 2021 reports with 63.

The Air Force Academy had 57 reports, an increase of two over the previous year, and the Military Academy remained the same with 50 reports, according to the report's data.

A modest increase in reported sexual assault cases at the Air Force Academy was enough to record the most in at least 17 years.

The three academies also experienced low report rates, with just 14% of an estimated 1,136 people who experienced unwanted sexual contact reporting the incident.

“Those found to have perpetrated sexual harassment and violence under my command will be held accountable,” Clark said in the release. “Every single complaint is taken seriously and will be handled in line with local laws and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”