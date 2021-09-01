A senior master sergeant facing court-martial for several sexual assault and assault charges was found not guilty on all counts last week.

Last Monday, court-martial proceedings began for Senior Master Sgt. Nicholaus Stopfer, of the U.S. Air Force's 10th Dental Squadron, after he was accused of four counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault in total. Those accusations were spread between incidents with at least one woman in Oklahoma City in 2018, and other incidents on an unidentified victim somewhere in the United States in 2019.

On Thursday, he was found not guilty of all the charges against him.

Other details on the trial weren’t available to the public, but an Air Force Academy spokesman said that Stopfer is still a member of the Air Force. Previously, he was stationed at the Air Force Academy, but the spokesman declined to comment on his current assignment.