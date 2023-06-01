A few years ago, the Air Force Academy class of 2023 was wreaking havoc on their family homes, spending their parents’ money, tearing through their pantries and refrigerators. Their behavior was likely that of many teenagers.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent knows, he said, because he has a couple of college-aged students himself.

“I know raising children is the hardest job in the world,” Clark said. “I know some of you thought, how in the world is this person going to be a functioning adult? Well today, I guarantee you, these graduating cadets are more than that.”

They leave the academy instilled with discipline, a sense of duty and an honor to serve.

They are “the most promising young leaders in our nation,” Clark said.

Records shattered

The class of 2023 holds the highest percentage of women in Air Force Academy history, with females accounting for 29%. The record-breaking number comes amid the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve in the military.

Senior Danielle Alexis Franzen from Arlington, Texas, is one example of a strong graduating woman dedicated to the service, with an equally strong group of women behind her that’s provided support along the way.

“It’s a great honor to be here today. It can be hard for women in the military, and Danielle faced her share of hardships," said Lita Regala, Franzen’s godmother and aunt. "She never let anything get in the way of achieving her goals.”

Franzen’s mother died when she was 4 years old.

“Her mother would be so proud,” said Pam Robinson, Franzen’s surrogate aunt and mother’s best friend.

Lourdes Regala, Franzen’s aunt, said she always strived to lead a life of service and dreamed of joining the military from a young age, working in the Civil Air Patrol and getting certified as an EMT before entering the academy.

“She always wanted to serve others," Lourdes Regala said. "She’s extremely self-motivated and driven, and everything she achieved is solely because of her.”

In preparation for her interview, Franzen joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) amidst her high school career, earning the title of lieutenant colonel. She also received her certification be an EMT.

“She absolutely loved it (the military), and wore her CAP uniform to her interview for the academy,” Lita said.

Aspiring cadet

An aspiring academy cadet, Presley Davis was in the crowd Thursday.

Davis, 6, came to commencement in her own pilot uniform, and has dreamed of flying planes since she was 2.

“Presley’s father and grandfather both served in the Air Force," said her mom, Melissa Davis. "It’s looking like she’s headed in that direction herself."

“One day, I’d like to fly one (a plane). Mine’s going to be painted with sparkles and rainbows,” Presley Davis said.

Amplifying strength

Sporting the flags of their home countries, 12 four-year exchange cadets were among the 921 graduates.

International students hailed from Cambodia, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Peru, Poland, Romania, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Tunisia.

“Every academy in the world knows this is the best Air Force,” graduate Krittawata Su-Uthai said.

Originally from Bangkok, Su-Uthai entered the Air Force Academy following four years of service in the Thailand Air Force. The U.S. Embassy in Thailand selected him to further his education and training in Colorado Springs.

Su-Uthai will carry his lessons in leadership (like leading his own squadron) back to his home country as he “climbs the ranks,” applying the structure and discipline instilled in him by the academy.

Love is in the Air (Force)

Stephanie Gregersen entered the Air Force Academy with a love of flying; she leaves with much more.

The Chicago native’s education was characterized by struggles and triumphs, some typical, some not, her father Bart Gregersen said. He’ll remember her frantic semesterly calls, in which she worried about keeping up with the rigor of her classes.

So, too, will he remember the time she walked onto the academy’s cross country team despite a hip injury, much to her coaches’ surprise. Stephanie Gregersen finished fourth in her final meet, registered the ninth-highest outdoor 800-meter sprint in academy history and was even named team captain her senior year.

“The coach was kind of baffled. He’s like, ‘I can’t just ignore the walk-ons now because you’ve proven that it sometimes works out,’” Bart Gregersen said.

Stephanie Gregersen found love: Nathaniel Bean, a top 10% graduate from Okeechobee, Fla., and one of only a dozen graduates to be recognized with athletic, military and academic distinction.

Bart Gregersen thought she’d be too busy studying in the library to find a man, but as it turns out it was through the library that they met.

After receiving their diplomas surrounded by family members, who traveled from their respective hometowns en masse, the couple is off to their wedding rehearsal on Friday and will officially tie the knot Saturday.

Thunderbirds: Right on time

The Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Falcon Stadium, a tradition lasting over 60 years, during the graduates' hat toss to start of their annual air show that follows the commencement ceremony.

Impeccable timing by the pilots is always key, matching their flyover with the hat toss. The Thunderbirds have someone stationed in the stadium clubhouse to feed updates to the team in the sky, ensuring the events coincide appropriately.

On Thursday, a slight pause from Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga as he dismissed the graduates, helped everyone stay on track.

“Class of 2023,” Moga paused, the crowd and cadets waiting in anticipation, “you are, dismissed!”