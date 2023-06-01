Today, 921 new Air Force officers are celebrating their graduation amid a sea of blue and gold traditions at Falcon Stadium. The ceremony, scheduled from 9:30 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. features President Joe Biden as commencement speaker, as well as a performance by the Thunderbirds, the F-16 aerial demonstration team. The Thunderbirds flyover and airshow is set to take place from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

After entering the stadium and taking their seats, cadet graduates stood to thank their parents for supporting them through their education.

The class of 2023 picked Leo Thorsness, a Medal of Honor winner, as their exemplar, shouting out Thor during the ceremony.

The cheers from the crowd for the cadets were much more enthusiastic than for Biden as he was seated.

Biden touted the diversity of this year's graduating class, which is 28% women and 32% minorities. "That's why we are strong!," Biden said.

"I have never been more optimistic ... in no small because of you," Biden said. “The decisions we make today will determine what the world looks like years from now. You don’t get to choose what the world you graduate into will look like. You have the chance to change the trajectory of our country.”

Traffic: The Colorado State Patrol reported on Twitter around 8:30 a.m. that the presidential motorcade would be traveling on Interstate 25 through Colorado Spring to the Air Force Academy. Drivers were asked to avoid the interstate until 9 a.m. Drivers took to Twitter to voice complaints about the traffic delays, closed cross streets, and short notice during rush hour. State Patrol says there will be another closure this afternoon as Biden heads to the Colorado Springs Airport.

Apologies for the short notice this morning. This is a fluid situation and times get adjusted with little notice. There will be another closure this afternoon for the motorcade to travel back to the COS Airport. More to come. https://t.co/5KzWBXODzR — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) June 1, 2023

Weather: Today's Colorado Springs forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon.