Today, 919 new Air Force officers will celebrate their graduation amid a sea of blue and gold traditions at Falcon Stadium. The ceremony, scheduled from 9:30 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. will feature President Joe Biden as commencement speaker, as well as a performance by the Thunderbirds, the F-16 aerial demonstration team.

The base gates were scheduled to open at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Falcon Stadium gates opened at 6:30 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. ceremony. Expect long lines and traffic delays at the stadium and on Interstate 25 prior to and following the event.

The Thunderbirds flyover and airshow is set to take place from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker.

Today's Colorado Springs forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

