Low crawling through the dirt and climbing rope courses as part of basic cadet training, Brig. Gen. Paul Moga tested out the stresses students undergo while serving as the Air Force Academy commandant.

On the obstacle and assault courses, his 50-year-old body got really mad at his 15-year-old brain, he recalled.

"I took a few lumps on the assault course," he said.

But it also showed him the cadets are facing an appropriate level of physical and emotional stress during their first weeks at the academy and helped the future Air Force officers see that leadership doesn't sit in an ivory tower, he said.

Moga's passion and commitment to the cadets was honored Wednesday as he left his post for an assignment in Germany, where he will serve as the chief of staff for Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark highlighted some of Moga's accomplishments at the change-of-command ceremony, including a historic reduction in honor cases, or violations of the school's honor code, which can include cheating. The reduction followed a spike in cheating while students studied from home in 2020.

Moga also restarted combat survival training and introduced "groundbreaking" warfighter talks allowing the first-ever top-secret insights to the cadet wing, Clark said.

"These talks instilled a mindset of accelerated change, an attitude of purpose and a sustained strategic depth," he said.

In addition, Moga said he integrated more military training into the academic year, in one exercise challenging cadets to plan a military operation in the South China Sea and determine how the Air Force, Space Force and joint force would work together.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The exercises were one effort to help young officers become more comfortable with risk and failure as a learning experience.

"We need bright young leaders, OK with taking calculated risk," he said.

Young officers need to practice, since they will be the ones learning to lead with a new generation of weapons and planes.

As he handed off leadership, Moga expected the next commandant will retain the integration of more military training events through the school year.

Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks took over from Moga Wednesday, describing it as an honor to return to the academy where he graduated in 1996.

"We have new challenges to face, new opportunities to take advantage of, momentum to capitalize on," he said.

While leading the cadets and staff, he said he expected five words to encapsulate their time together: "World class is our standard."

Marks most recently worked as the director of electromagnetic spectrum superiority at Air Force Headquarters. The electromagnetic spectrum is used for communications. He also has been a command pilot and instructor pilot.