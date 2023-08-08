An Air Force Academy cadet sustained significant injuries last week while participating in a basic parachute training and remains hospitalized, according to an official statement from the academy.

The cadet was participating in the Airmanship 490 class, also known as basic jump training, on the academy's Davis Airfield when the student was hurt on July 31 around noon.

“The hearts of the entire academy go out to our cadet and the cadet’s family at this very difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, academy superintendent, in the statement. “We ask everyone to keep this incredible individual in the forefront of your thoughts.”

The 19th Air Force commander has convened a safety investigation board and the Airmanship 490 training is paused, the statement said.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The cadet-led class attracts roughly 75% of all cadets and is the only certified jump program in the world where students’ first jump is solo, The Gazette reported previously.

Each year, the school hosts as many as 24,000 jumps.

A student has never died participating in the parachuting program.