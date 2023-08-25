An Air Force Academy cadet injured during parachute training on July was transferred to a Florida hospital this week after making remarkable progress in his recovery, according to a statement from an academy spokesman.

In an Instagram post Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark praised the cadet's recovery calling him one of the toughest people he's ever met and the "epitome of resilience and fortitude."

The cadet went to a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital earlier this week after where he will receive additional care, such as physical therapy, an academy spokesman said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks, commandant of cadets, updated the cadets on the injured students status and noted recent support, the statement said.

"Our cadet's family has been very appreciative of the care shown to them; we ask everyone to continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts," he said.

The student was injured during the Airmanship 490 Basic Freefall Parachuting course, which teaches cadets to parachute jump solo.

The 19th Air Force commander, charged with overseeing aircrew flight training missions, has convened a safety investigation board and it is unknown if the next basic jump training course will start as planned in October, the statement said.