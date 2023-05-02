An on-campus death of an Air Force Academy cadet is under investigation, according to an academy news release Tuesday.

Jesse Fimian, 25, was found dead Sunday night by academy first responders, the academy said in its news release.

Fimian, a cadet 2nd class, from Brookfield, Mass., was majoring in political science with hopes of graduating in 2024 and becoming a space operator in the Space Force, the academy said.

Fimian served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an ammo troop before entering the Air Force Academy through its preparatory school.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen Richard M. Clark said in the news release. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

Classes and training at the academy were made optional for cadets Monday.

This is the third death of a cadet at the academy this school year.

Hunter Brown died Jan. 9 of a blood clot in his lungs, the result of clotting that developed in his legs following an injury suffered in football practice, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Cole Kilty died March 6 of a self-inflicted, off-campus shooting, according to the Park County Coroner's Office.