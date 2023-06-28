While military recruiting is suffering nationally, applications to the Air Force Academy have largely bounced back with the incoming class of about 1,120 students competing against more than 10,000 for a slot.

Those who made the extremely selective cut ran up the stairs to the school Wednesday with big dreams of becoming data scientists, astronauts and fighter pilots. In some cases those students turned down other premier schools for the physically and mentally rigorous training the academy offers.

Rachel Pryor, a student from Houston, applied to other top-notch schools but was drawn by the challenge of the academy.

"I want to improve myself in all areas of my life, not just academically," said Pryor, who is interested in machine learning and may study robotics.

Football team staff members greeted Pryor and many other incoming students with cheers and high-fives as they left their family cars to start an intense four-year journey — taking an oath to serve their country on their first day before in-your-face military training started.

The competition for the chance to join the class of 2027 saw a recovery in interest following a drop in applications for last year's incoming class, when applications were down about 8,600 or about 20% below the five year average. The drop was likely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which stifled in-person outreach and hit other military academies as well, said Col. Arthur Primas, director of admissions for the academy.

Even though applications have recovered, the school is looking to step up its recruitment efforts in the coming years, in part, because a declining birth rate means that significantly fewer students will graduate from high school starting in 2025, he said. It's a trend that is likely to hurt college enrollment nationally.

"We know we can't just sit back and assume that it is going to continue to improve," he said.

Recruitment efforts are likely to key in on congressional districts that have a tendency to nominate fewer students than allowed and work with the staff members of those offices to educate them, Primas said. The school also relies on Air Force lieutenants who have just graduated to reach potential recruits. Those lieutenants delay their own training for a year to reach others.

"We do know and understand that the most effective recruiting tool is somebody who has a very shared experience," Primas said.

In addition to a drop in applications, the academy also saw a drop in quality because of the pandemic restrictions and that's been reflected in fitness assessment scores and a loss in the academic rigor that the students would have normally experienced in high school, he said.

The academy has been helping students through academic support centers that are open after class and in the evening, he said.

Some students who need more time to prepare are offered a year in the academy's preparatory school once they apply to the academy, he said. The school offers about 234 slots.

Erika Troyer's son Luke Meyer was among those who attended the prep school last year and now plans to study civil engineering and play as an outside linebacker.

"He has got a family of friends from the prep school that he adores and it made the drop off easier," she said.

His father Tony Meyer said attending the school wasn't on Luke's radar until he was recruited to play football, but he has really risen to the challenge and made his family proud.

"You can’t shout it out enough — how proud you are," Tony Meyer said.

Several academy leaders echoed that sentiment and reminded the cadets, while they are elite, the coming training is meant to prepare them to be among the 1% of the population willing to join the military.

New Commandant Gavin Marks, who oversees military training, expects that the school's standard will be world class, a mantra he is bringing in as a former graduate himself.

"It's not about perfection, it's not about trying to necessarily be perfect, because we know that perfection is not attainable. It's about being as great as you can be. Every single day. And then waking up the next morning, knowing that you can be better and striving to be better," he said of the standard.