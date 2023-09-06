Years before Charles Bush became “BG-1” — the unofficial call sign for the first Black graduate of the Air Force Academy — he knew a thing or two about being first.

In July 1954, two months after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, Bush was tapped by Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren to be the high court’s first-ever Black page.

“He understood what it meant to be first, and he understood the mantle that he had to carry,” said Bush’s daughter, Bettina, on Saturday.

Bush and his two trailblazing classmates, Isaac Payne and Roger Sims, were honored during the Air Force Academy’s home football opener vs. Robert Morris University on Saturday — 60 years after the three men became the academy’s first Black graduates. Because all three men have passed away, their families attended the game in their stead, meeting with Lt. General Richard Clark (the academy’s first Black superintendent) and doing the coin toss prior to the game.

“He would have loved this,” Bettina said of her late father. “He wouldn’t have like being the focus, but he would have enjoyed the atmosphere.”

After graduating from the academy, Bush, who spoke Russian and Vietnamese, served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 before leaving the service as a Captain in 1970. He separated from the Air Force, in part, because he believed his skin color limited his advancement opportunities, his daughter said.

Bush went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the Harvard Business School before joining the corporate sector, where he worked at executive-level positions for companies that included Max Factor and Hughes Electronics. A lifelong diversity advocate, he died in 2012, at 72, and is interred at the Air Force Academy cemetery.

Roger Sims attended Howard University for three years before he received at appointment to the academy, according to his obituary. After graduating, he was assigned to Military Airlift Command, where he flew missions throughout the Pacific region and the Far East, including Vietnam.

After leaving the service in 1969, Sims attended the Columbia School of Journalism and enjoyed a long career as a news producer, including a stint as associate producer of the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. Sims, who died in 2004 at age 65, was not represented by family members Saturday.

Isaac “Ike” Payne initially applied at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, but was declined, according to his family.

“But his congresswoman (Rep. Edith Green, D-Ore.) was determined,” said Payne’s daughter, Kim Carter. “She kept pushing for him, and he made it (to the Air Force Academy).”

Like his pioneering classmates, Payne faced racial discrimination — both subtle and overt — during his time at the academy, but he made few references to it, his family said.

“He was determined that (racism) would not be a part of his story,” said daughter Noralyn Clemons. “He couldn’t ignore it, but he refused to let it define him.”

Payne went on to a 24-year career as an Air Force pilot, logging more than 40,000 flight hours in more than 30 different aircraft, including the B-52 bomber and F-16 fighter jet. He was the last of the three Black Class of 1963 graduates to pass away when he died in 2018 at age 78.

“Every living classmate from 1963, who was able-bodied, came to his memorial service,” Carter said. “I think that says a lot for the level of respect he commanded.”

In addition to the coin toss, Bush’s and Payne’s families were recognized during halftime of Saturday’s game, which the Falcons won handily, 42-7.

“All of these men were inspirational,” said Naomi Alston, USAFA Class of 2016. “They paved the way for all of us.”