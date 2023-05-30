With the roar of jets, 921 new Air Force officers will celebrate their graduation Thursday amid a sea of blue and gold traditions.

The Air Force Academy's pomp and circumstance will feature President Joe Biden as commencement speaker and a performance by the Thunderbirds, the F-16 aerial demonstration team.

The accomplished class of 2023 represents the highest percentage of women and minority graduates the school has ever seen including 29% female and 30% minority graduates, said Lt. Col. Robert Umholtz, the graduation lead for the school.

In addition, the class saw a high retention rate, perserving through the COVID-19 precautions when they were sent home at the end of their first year of classes. The class returned in person in the fall of 2020.

More than 700 people will work on graduation to help the event come together and make moments memorable Thursday during the commencement that culminates with the classic hat toss, Umholtz said.

"An entire four years is wrapped up in a moment," he said of the tradition.

For residents eager to share in celebration there are numerous ways to take part. Here are some tips:

Tickets

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce had a couple hundred tickets available as of Tuesday afternoon. The office was offering the tickets through the end of day Wednesday. Adults can pick up four tickets each.

Base access and traffic impacts

The base gates will open at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Falcon Stadium gates open at 6:30 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. ceremony. Expect long lines and traffic delays at the stadium and on Interstate 25 prior to and following the event. No one will be allowed to enter the stadium once the ceremony begins.

In addition, Interstate 25 will be closed at times during Biden's visit, but exact times are unknown.

Base security

The academy prohibits certain items during graduation, including all weapons, backpacks and artificial noisemakers. A complete list is available on the school's website.

View from home

Residents who don’t want to deal with the crowds and traffic can watch the ceremony from the comfort of their homes. Visit gazette.com for a live video feed and photo galleries.

Thunderbirds Air Show

Colorado Springs residents can see the Thunderbirds roar over the city Wednesday (practice) and Thursday, triggering road closures.

The 30-minute graduation performance will take place from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Thursday over Falcon Stadium, in northern Colorado Springs.

Road closures can be expected Wednesday, from approximately 10:15-11:30 a.m., 2:15-3:30 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m.

Closures include:

• Stadium Boulevard - Pine Drive to North Gate Boulevard.

• Community Center Drive - Stadium Boulevard to East Douglass Drive

• Academy Drive - Stadium Boulevard to Lot 6

• Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

For public safety, drivers are reminded not to stop along Interstate 25 or any roads on the academy to watch the Thunderbirds performances.