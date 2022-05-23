The U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2022 will graduate in a full in-person event Wednesday at Falcon Stadium, but there are other events to round out the week for cadets, their families and friends in Colorado Springs.

Monday: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team, who perform at each year's commencement, will arrive in Colorado Springs and conduct a survey flight from approximately 11:15 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. before landing at Peterson Space Force Base.

Tuesday: The Thunderbirds will practice in preparation for their full show that caps Wednesday's commencement.

As a special feature of the event this year, 2022 Olympic gold medal-winning speedskater Erin Jackson will fly with the Thunderbirds on Tuesday over Colorado Springs. The mid-morning flight will originate from Peterson Space Force Base.

Following her flight, Jackson will visit with Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark and congratulate cadets from the Class of 2022 on becoming new officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

As mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, road closures and traffic detours will be in place during the Thunderbirds' rehearsal. Closures include the Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

For public safety, motorists are reminded not to stop along Interstate 25 or along any roads at the academy to watch any of the Thunderbirds' performances.

Also on Tuesday for ticketed academy guests, there will be a graduation parade and pre-parade demonstration events at Stillman Parade Field.

Pre-parade events include performances by honor guard, saber drill team, falconry club and the Wings of Blue Parachute Team.

Wednesday: Road closures and adjustments to traffic patterns are scheduled in support of guest arrival and departure for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. The ceremony is open to ticketed guests only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be the lead speaker for this year's graduation. The ceremony will conclude with the Thunderbirds' 30-minute aerial program above Falcon Stadium. The performance is planned 12:30-1 p.m., just after the cadets' hat toss.